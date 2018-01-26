Watch KSAT 12 News at Noon -- January 26, 2018

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon.

New at Noon:

After a man and woman were slashed with a machete in Austin last night, authorities said the suspect drove to Bexar County where they are currently looking for him.

Live Oak police say their missing K-9 officer has been found nearly two weeks after disappearing.

A man has been arrested after giving beer to an 11-year-old and having sex with her.

The Latest:

1 dead, 1 officer injured in officer-involved shooting on North Side

A San Antonio police officer expected to be on administrative duty today after he shot and killed a suspect last night on the North Side.

Police find woman unconscious next to wrecked scooter on Southeast Side

A woman is recovering after she was found by San Antonio police unconscious next to a wrecked scooter on the city's Southeast Side.

Tim Duncan settles lawsuit against ex-financial adviser

Retired San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan has agreed to accept $7.5 million to settle his lawsuits against a former financial adviser he accused of bilking him out of more than $20 million.

Thousands wake up early for free tacos at Cowboy Breakfast (w/ videos)

Thousands gathered at the 40th-annual Cowboy Breakfast early Friday morning for free food in the parking lot of Cowboys Dance Hall.

Weather

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has your latest forecast for the South Texas area.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.