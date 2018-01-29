WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon -- January 29, 2018

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Texas human trafficking epidemic among worst in nation

Federal law enforcement agencies are getting creative in their efforts to bring attention to the epidemic of human trafficking.

Man, 26, shot multiple times after he answers knock on door of apartment

A West Side man reportedly has died from gunshot wounds after he was shot answering a knock on his front door.

3 detained by Castle Hills Police after vehicle chase, crash into utility pole

Three people are facing charges Monday following a vehicle chase on Loop 410 that ended with a crash into a utility pole, the Castle Hills Police Department said.

Skeletal remains found at Kerrville Schreiner Park identified

Skeletal remains found by hunters at Kerrville Schreiner City Park during a state-sponsored hunting program have been identified, the Kerrville Police Department said Monday.

'Bus-ted': $1.5M in cocaine seized from bus at checkpoint

Fifteen bundles of cocaine -- valued at nearly $1.5 million were seized Thursday in Falfurrias, according to a press release.

Kevin Hart's latest comedy tour to make stop in SA on November 1

Tickets for the "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" will go on sale to the general public starting Wed. Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.

'Lebron to Spurs confirmed': Fans speculate after LeBron wishes coach Popovich happy birthday

It's OK to dream, right?

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

