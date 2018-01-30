WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - January 30, 2017

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

WATCH: Day 1 of Julie Mott civil trial, whose body disappeared from funeral home

Tuesday is the first day in the civil trial of Julie Mott's family versus a local funeral home, who they allege lost Julie Mott's 25-year-old's body.

Husband arrested in death of wife killed in overnight crash

A woman was killed late Monday when the sedan she was driving was hit by a pickup truck on the city's far East Side, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said.

Sutherland Springs hero to be special guest at President's State of the Union Address tonight

Congressman Henry Cuellar will host Sutherland Springs hero Stephen Willeford at President Trump’s State of the Union Address on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the nation’s capital.

SAPD to present Purple Heart to fallen officer Miguel Moreno on Tuesday

The San Antonio Police Department will be awarding a Purple Heart posthumously to fallen officer Miguel Moreno as part of an award ceremony on Tuesday morning.

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Justin Horne has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.