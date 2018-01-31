WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - January 31, 2018

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

LIVE: Train carrying GOP lawmakers to policy retreat hits truck

The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury after a chartered train carrying Republican lawmakers to a retreat in West Virginia hit a garbage truck.

Day 2 begins of Julie Mott civil trial, whose body disappeared from funeral home, with surprise twist

A surprise twist Wednesday in the civil trial over the disappearance of Julie Mott's remains from Mission Park Funeral Home: Cameras have been banned from the courtroom.

Fog causes driver to crash vehicle into Southeast Side ditch, police say

Early morning fog made visibility difficult and caused a man to drive his vehicle into a grassy ditch, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

Drivers were street racing before 1 driver crashed through Acme Park fence, police say

Police believe street racing is to blame for a single-car crash that sent four people to the hospital on Tuesday.

State of the Union address: 5 takeaways

President Trump delivered his first State of the Union address Tuesday night. Here's five key takeaways from his speech.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade announces 2018 grand marshal

The Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, organizer of The Fiesta Flambeau Parade, has announced its 2018 Grand Marshal and Honorary Grand Marshal.

Your Weather Authority Forecast

KSAT 12 Meteorologist Kaiti Blake has the latest weather forecast for San Antonio and South Texas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.