WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 1, 2018

SAN ANTONIO -

Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

Walmart, Dick's expand corporate rift with gun lobby

The rift between corporate American and the un lobby is growing.

2 teens sought in Walmart robbery after pepper spraying employee

The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down two teenagers responsible for an aggravated robbery.

19-year-old wounded in shooting on SW Side, police say

A 19-year-old man is in the hospital and two people were detained following a shooting on the city's far Southwest Side, San Antonio police said Thursday.

2018 NIOSA Fiesta medal revealed

The 2018 NIOSA (A Night in Old San Antonio) Fiesta medal was unveiled on Thursday by the organization’s chairman along with the San Antonio Conservation Society President.

KSAT Weather: Beautiful weather for the end of the week

SPORTS: Spurs lose LaMarcus Aldridge, tough game at home. What the team said after the game!

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.