WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 12, 2018

Woman who ripped her own eyes out while high on methamphetamine speaks out

A woman who clawed her eyes out while high on methamphetamine is speaking out for the first time since her horrifying story made headlines across the nation last month. More details here.

Tim McGraw collapses on stage during Ireland performance

Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Latest on his condition here.

Free, fun events in San Antonio every day of spring break

For many San Antonians, spring break kicks off Monday. Local organizations are offering a variety of activities for adults and children throughout the week. Full list here.

Create your bracket! KSAT's Bracket Challenge Contest is now open

March Madness is underway! Take the KSAT Bracket Challenge and enter for a chance to win an exclusive Santikos Entertainment VIP Package and $1 million! Enter right here!

Teen dead, woman injured after package explodes inside Austin home

Authorities say a package that exploded inside of an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas' capital city earlier this month because they were both left on the front doorstep and not delivered by a mail service.

SAPD: Burglars use sledgehammer to steal diamond rings from jewelry store

San Antonio police are working to determine who broke into a South Side jewelry store and then used a sledgehammer to steal diamond rings early Monday morning.

Pair steal wallets, cellphones from 3 victims at gunpoint, police say

San Antonio police are searching for two suspects responsible for the robbery of three people early Monday morning.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

SPORTS: Spurs continue to fight for playoff lives as they take on Houston tonight!

