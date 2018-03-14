WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 14, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

​​

What's trending:

Rental nightmare: Woman claims Airbnb guest threw party, caused nearly $20K in damage

A local Airbnb host said she called police multiple times after learning that the renter was throwing a big party with hundreds of guests.

Dog dies after United Airlines worker has it placed in overhead bin

In a statement, United called it "a tragic accident that should never have occurred, as pets should never be placed in the overhead bin."

These are the victims of the Austin package bombings

Three package bombs were delivered to Austin homes over the course of 10 days, shaking residents and prompting hundreds of calls to police.

Noon News Headlines:

Father suspected in fatal shooting of 14-year-old, SAPD Chief McManus says

According Chief McManus, the teenager was found deceased in his bed. Officers searched the home and found multiple weapons inside that were either fired or attempted to be fired, including some handguns, a shotgun and an AR-15.

Family of 5, pet dogs escape early morning house fire

Firefighters said when they arrived they found both flames and heavy black smoke already showing.

Tweets show students around U.S. participating in national school walkout

The national school walkout comes just one month after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stonemason Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

SPORTS: Spurs stop 3-game skid with blowout win over Magic

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.