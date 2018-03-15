WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 15, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

​​

What's trending:

Largest Tejano music event in U.S. kicks off today in San Antonio

The Tejano Music Awards Fan Fair will be at Historic Market Square Thursday through Sunday. More than 200 bands will be showcased.

Giant animal sprinklers are awesome and affordable

The unicorn sprinkler is nearly seven feet tall, the t-rex stands approximately 6 1/2 feet tall and the elephant towers at more than seven feet tall.

Astronaut's DNA no longer matches that of his identical twin, NASA finds

Preliminary results from NASA's Twins Study reveal that 7% of astronaut Scott Kelly's genes did not return to normal after his return to Earth two years ago.

Noon News Headlines:

Wrong-way driver killed after crashing vehicle into concrete barrier, police say

According to police, the driver was headed north in the southbound lanes of Loop 1604 West when he crashed into the concrete barrier.

2 toddlers abducted, likely in grave danger, authorities say

The San Antonio Police Department said Kinsley Hernandez and Kolby Hernandez, both 3, are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Family of Kerrville teen hit by vehicle while riding bicycle pleads for witnesses to come forward

A 17-year-old from Kerrville has died after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle Sunday night.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

SPORTS: Johnny Manziel reportedly marries model in private ceremony

