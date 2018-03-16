WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 16, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

What's trending:

Watch new Marvel trailer for ‘Avengers: Infinity War'

Marvel Studios just released the new trailer for “Avengers: Infinity War” and it looks awesome.

Plenty of green beer, concerts all around town this weekend

It's the last weekend of spring break and also St. Patrick's Day weekend.

FDA begins push to cut addictive nicotine in cigarettes

Currently, there are no limits on nicotine, which occurs naturally in tobacco plants. Under law, the FDA can regulate nicotine although it cannot remove it completely.

Noon News Headlines:

Woman hit, killed by oncoming traffic after jumping median, police say

A 22-year-old woman was hit and killed by oncoming traffic after she got out of a vehicle and jumped a highway median overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

Authorities expect to find more bodies in rubble of collapsed Florida bridge

Read the latest on the deadly collapse of a pedestrian bridge at Florida International University.

An exhibition 300 years in the making: See Witte Museum’s history of San Antonio exhibit

It’s an exhibit 300 years in the making — detailing San Antonio’s journey from a village on the Spanish frontier to the seventh-largest city in the US.

