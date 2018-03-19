WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 19, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

​​

What's trending:

'We're not cruel people': Couple arrested in Santeria ceremony says religion is misunderstood

A married couple arrested after attending a Santeria ceremony involving animal sacrifice say they aren't cruel people or criminals -- they're just believers of a misunderstood religion.

Get free vanilla cone at Dairy Queen Tuesday

Dairy Queen will celebrate the first day of spring by offering free vanilla cones at participating locations.

Noon News Headlines:

Here's what you need to know about Austin explosions

Austin residents and authorities have been on high alert in recent weeks due to a string of explosions in the area.

SAPD bomb techs, trained sniffing dog headed to Austin, Chief McManus says

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said Monday that the police department is sending its bomb technicians to Austin.

Medical examiner releases 2nd name in murder-suicide at luxury apartments

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's office has released the name of the second person deceased in an apparent murder-suicide at a downtown luxury apartment complex.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

SPORTS: 2018 NCAA men's basketball tournament

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.