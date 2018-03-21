WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 21, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

The suspect in a series of bombings in the Austin area has been identified by authorities as Mark Anthony Conditt. The latest updates are here.

A suspicious package was found Wednesday at a post office in East Texas. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, the package was found at the post office in Laird Hill, in northwestern Rusk County.

Missions to use Flying Chanclas team name for nine games this season

The Flying Chanclas are coming to San Antonio. Yes. You read that right. The San Antonio Missions are taking part in the Minor League Baseball Copa de la Diversion.

Authorities have surrounded a Pflugerville home to get more information on the Austin bombing suspect.

Both sides rest in Shawn Puente case

Closing arguments begin Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Shawn Puente. Puente, 34, is accused of shooting and killing San Antonio police Officer Bobby Deckard in 2013.

IKEA breaks ground on store in San Antonio area

IKEA broke ground on its Live Oak store today. The store will be located at the southwestern corner of I-35 and Loop 1604. It's expected to be completed in the spring of 2019.

