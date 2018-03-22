WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 22, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

What's trending:

The Toys "R" Us liquidation sales are here

The iconic toy giant announced last week that it will shut or sell all of its 735 US stores, and the company said it expects the sales to start Thursday.

CPS investigator warned for months about possible neglect before infant's death in Medina County

Records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders show that a Child Protective Services investigator had been warned for months that an infant was possibly being neglected but did not remove the child from her mother's care.

RECALL ALERT: Kidde recalls 2 smoke alarm models

Two models of dual-sensor smoke alarms have been recalled by Kidde.

Noon News Headlines:

Seguin police, DEA arrest 19, seize drugs and weapons in joint operation

The Seguin Police Department and the US Drug Enforcement Administration teamed up in a joint operation that resulted in 19 arrests, according to a press release.

Woman fatally shot, man wounded in robbery attempt on NW Side

San Antonio police are trying to find clues about a murderer who they say was wearing a mask when he committed the crime.

How police finally found the Austin bomber

The suspected Austin bomber is dead after terrorizing Texas’ capital city for three weeks. And in the end the manhunt wasn’t cracked by hundreds of phoned-in tips, the big pot of reward money or police pleading to the bomber through TV.

