WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 23, 2018

Watch charming kindergartner whose weather report has gone viral

Carden Corts may give KSAT’s meteorologists a run for their money. Corts is trending on YouTube after his Waverly Belmont weather report video was posted Wednesday.

Earth Hour: Turn off your lights Saturday, save the world

Earth Hour is the world’s largest grassroots movement and shines light on the need for climate action. Every year since it’s induction, people around the globe commit to turning off the lights for one hour.

Want a unique camping experience? Try staying in a treehouse or teepee

At Geronimo Creek Retreat in Seguin, campers can get a different camping experience. Guests can rent several different kinds of rooms including treehouse cabins, getaway cabins and even teepees.

Man's body found in ditch near access road of Loop 410

Castle Hills police are investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch early Friday morning.

Woman injured in drive-by shooting on SW Side

A woman has been taken to the hospital after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting overnight, San Antonio police said Friday.

Austin bomber showed no remorse in confession video, lawmaker says

The Austin bomber showed no remorse in a 25-minute "matter-of-fact" confession video that he recorded hours before he blew himself up, Texas Rep. Michael McCaul said.

