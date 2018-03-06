WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 6, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

​​

What's trending:

IKEA to break ground on store in San Antonio area this month

It's expected to be completed in the spring of 2019. See an architectural rendering of what the store will look like here.

Work on famous private Caribbean cay, Necker Island, as Virgin assistant

Sir Richard Branson posted to LinkedIn on Thursday about a job opening based out of his private Caribbean paradise, Necker Island. Check it out.

20-year-old sues Dick's, Walmart over new gun policies

An Oregon man filed suits Monday claiming Dick’s Sporting Goods and Walmart discriminated against the 20-year-old when they refused to sell him a rifle. Read more about this incident here.

Noon news headlines:

Voters head to polls Tuesday for Texas primaries

The Republican and Democratic parties will hold elections to nominate candidates for their respective parties. Stay tuned to KSAT throughout the day for election updates.

Pair armed with handgun rob Circle K convenience store, police say

San Antonio police are making an appeal through Crime Stoppers for information on a masked man and woman who they say robbed a Northside convenience store.

SPORTS: Spurs' Kyle Anderson wild alley-oop pass being called best assist of NBA season

With San Antonio clinging to a 79-78 lead in the fourth quarter, Anderson made what many people are calling the assist of the year, a no-look alley-oop pass to Davis Bertans.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.