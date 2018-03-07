WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 7, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

South San student arrested after posting threatening photo of guns, district says

A South San High School student has been arrested after sharing a threatening post on social media that showed a photo of several guns tied to an alarming message, the district said. Story here.

Alamo Drafthouse offering teachers free admission for entire month of March

The Alamo Drafthouse is celebrating the hard work of teachers by rewarding them with free admission for the entire month of March. More details here!

Despite hype, UTSA's Davenport stays true to SA roots after shining at NFL combine

When the 2018 NFL draft is held next month in Arlington, expect UTSA’s Marcus Davenport’s name to be called early. Full story on Davenport's rise here.

Utah State Bar accidentally emails image of topless woman to every lawyer in the state

The Utah State Bar apologized Monday for an inappropriate email sent to every lawyer in the state. More details here.

2 SWAT members injured by ricochet bullets as Saddle Trail standoff continues

Two members of the SWAT team working at the Northwest Bexar County standoff suffered non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by ricochet bullets overnight, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

March Primaries Election Results

We have full results and reaction to the March primaries.

Nico LaHood concedes to Joe Gonzales in Bexar County DA democratic race

The primary race for Bexar County District Attorney was a big one residents were following in the area; incumbent District Attorney Nicholas “Nico” LaHood conceded to his challenger, Joe Gonzales, on Tuesday night.

WEATHER: Get this week's forecast from KSAT's meteorologists

