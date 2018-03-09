WATCH: KSAT 12 News at Noon - March 9, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Here's what's coming up on KSAT 12's News at Noon:

​​

What's trending:

Texas teen getting scholarship following act of kindness caught on camera

It's the heartwarming story you didn't know you needed. Grab a tissue and read the story here.

Fecal bacteria alert at some Texas beaches ahead of spring break

Uh-oh. Fecal bacteria alert. View a map to see which Texas beaches have high levels of fecal bacteria.

Teacher tells class not to date African-Americans

This isn't the first time the teacher has allegedly made racist remarks. Read more about the Florida math teacher's other incident here.

Noon news headlines:

Free at last: Crews rescue Lee High School student stuck in cave more than 9 hours

After more than nine hours of trying to get an 18-year-old Lee High School student out of Robber Baron Cave, fire crews have successfully completed their mission.

Port Aransas adds new ferry

Spring Break has arrived and the town of Port Aransas, one of the areas along the gulf coast hit hardest by Hurricane Harvey, is preparing for visitors with a new addition to its ferry fleet.

H-E-B to donate $250,000 to Will Smith Zoo School scholarship fund

H-E-B announced Wednesday that it will donate $250,000 for a scholarship endowment at the Will Smith Zoo School in San Antonio.

