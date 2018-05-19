KSAT 12 promotes Adam Caskey to lead meteorologist

SAN ANTONIO - Adam Caskey has been promoted to lead meteorologist for KSAT 12 News at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., the station announced on Friday.

Caskey will take over for Steve Browne, who will retire on June 6.

"Adam has recently been anchoring the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts and reporting on a myriad of stories of local interest," KSAT 12 news director Bernice Kearney-Bonner said in a release. "This promotion is the next step in the evolution of our weather department following the announcement recently that Steve Browne wishes to hang up his weather maps and spend more time doing all the things he loves like gardening and enjoying the outdoors."

Caskey joined KSAT 12 in 2014 from WJLA in Washington, D.C. Mike Osterhage, Justin Horne, Sarah Spivey and Kaiti Blake will also be a part of the station's weather department.

"Adam and the team plan to take our weather forecasting to a new level," Kearney-Bonner said. "We're currently working on several new tools that will greatly enhance the way our meteorologists forecast and tell the weather story. Some of the new tools will be rolled out in the weeks ahead and we can't wait for viewers to see the sophisticated technology that's being introduced."

