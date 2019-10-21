KSAT 12's SA Picks 2019: Best eateries for a quick bite

SAN ANTONIO - It's a busy world out there, so KSAT12's SA Picks has the backs of hungry locals on the hunt for a quick bite.
A full list of winners and finalists in SA Picks was announced in September, but here's a more-focused look at what locals chose as the best restaurants and food trucks for "quick eats."
Winners are marked with the orange icon and finalists are marked with the blue icon.
Note: Restaurant chains with more than 10 locations were not included in the map. Those include Bill Miller's Bar-B-Q, a finalist for fries; Las Palapas, a finalist for nachos; and Wing Stop, a finalist for wings.
Food trucks, including So. Tex BBQ, Lada Ladies, Scooterz BBQ and Iced Up, are not on the map because their locations vary.
The full list is below:
Acai bowls
- Winner: Rise Up - 80 votes
- Finalist: Acai Berry Land - 77 votes
- Finalist: Farm to Juice - 67 votes
Bakery
- Winner: Panderia Jimenez - 410 votes
- Finalist: C'est La Vie Baking Company - 257 votes
- Finalist: Oh Yeah Cakes - 129 votes
Barbecue
- Winner: So.Tex BBQ - 3,299 votes
- Finalist: Burnwood '68 - 1,864 votes
- Finalist: ScooterZ BBQ - 887 votes
Burger
- Winner: Mad Mack's Burger Company - 1,613 votes
- Finalist: The Longhorn Cafe - 359 votes
- Finalist: File's - 315 votes
Food trucks
- Winner: So.Tex - BBQ - 3,196 votes
- Finalist: Lada Ladies - 1,535 votes
- Finalist: Scooterz BBQ - 711 votes
Fries
- Winner: Mad Macks Burger Company - 1,638 votes
- Finalist: Bill Miller - 154 votes
- Finalist: Philly's Phamous Cheesesteaks - 76 votes
Frozen yogurt
- Winner: Arctic Ape - 292 votes
- Finalist: Menchie's Frozen Yogurt - 166 votes
- Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Brooks - 56 votes
- Finalist: Orange Leaf @ Huebner and Vance Jackson - 56 votes
Ice cream
- Winner: El Tropico - 4,406 votes
- Finalist: Parker's Ice Creams - 3,662 votes
- Finalist: ICEDUP - 184 votes
Meat market
- Winner: Choice Kutz Meat Market - 3,028 votes
- Finalist: Wiatrek's Meat Market - 327 votes
- Finalist: Bolner's Meat Market - 149 votes
Nachos
- Winner: Cha-Cho's Mexican Restaurant - 147 votes
- Finalist: Alamo Cafe - 80 votes
- Finalist: Las Palapas Mexican Restaurant - 57 votes
Pizza
- Winner: MAARS Pizza - 1,642 votes
- Finalist: Big Lou's Pizza - 86 votes
- Finalist: Dough Pizzeria Napoletana - 81 votes
Quick Eats
- Winner: Claudia's Mexican Restaurant - 1,072 votes
- Finalist: RO-HO Pork & Bread - 159 votes
- Finalist: Pepe's Barbacoa - Bandera Road - 158 votes
Sandwich shop
- Winner: Gino's Deli - 3,818 votes
- Finalist: Four Kings - 1,435 votes
- Finalist: Zito's - 223 votes
Sweets
- Winner: Mike's SnoBiz - 328 votes
- Finalist: Scooped Cookie Dough Bar - 173 votes
- Finalist: Ice Ice Baby - 61 votes
Soup
- Winner: La Madeline - 163 votes
- Finalist: McAlister's Deli - 101 votes
- Finalist: W D Deli - 33 votes
Tacos
- Winner: El Puesto La Tejanita on Division - 677 votes
- Finalist: Fajita Express Alamo Ranch - 330 votes
- Finalist: La Maceta - 234 votes
Wings
- Winner: MAAR's Pizza & More - 1,553 votes
- Finalist: Wing Stop - 150 votes
- Finalist: Pluckers - 87 votes
