KSAT Community helps American Red Cross raise $7,000 for Imelda victims

SAN ANTONIO - The local chapter of the American Red Cross stepped in Friday to provide relief for families left devastated by the remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda.

The local organization raised over $7,000 Friday during a relief phone bank held at KSAT 12.

The donations will go toward hygiene products, blankets and water that will be distributed to families affected by the storm.

The Red Cross has already helped 1,200 people in the area by providing shelter in surrounding counties.

Close to 200 volunteers have already been deployed to the Texas coast to help with disaster recovery.

The organization is asking the community to visit redcross.org/volunteer to find out how to help.

