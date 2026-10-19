SAWS to pay $150K settlement to man injured in wreck with utility’s vehicle

SAWS trustees agreed to settle the 2025 lawsuit earlier this month.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Water System has agreed to pay a $150,000 settlement to a man injured when his truck was rear-ended by a SAWS vehicle on the north side.

Trustees approved the settlement for Ryan Villanueva earlier this month.

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Villanueva suffered four herniated discs, a separated shoulder and a sprained knee after the truck he was driving was hit from behind by a SAWS Ford Escort at E. Ramsey Road and Jones Maltsberger Road in September 2023, records show.

The crash left Villanueva with herniated discs impinging on nerves in his back, and shoulder and knee issues that required him to get platelet-rich plasma injections, records show.

Villaneuva filed suit against SAWS and employee Michael Wildman last year.

Villanueva’s attorney had attempted to settle with the utility in late 2024 for $500,000, citing the nearly $113K in medical bills accrued by Villanueva due to the crash and an additional $276K in future bills for recommended medical procedures to fix his injuries.

Villanueva’s attorney did not respond to a phone call seeking comment Monday.

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