Disgraced former U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales spent tens of thousands in campaign funds on companies managed by wife

SAN ANTONIO – Months after disgraced and now-former U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales resigned from Congress amid a sex scandal, records show he’s spent tens of thousands of campaign dollars on companies that are managed by his wife, finance records reviewed by KSAT Investigates show.

Public records show Adulting Consulting LLC and Casagrande LLC were created in the late spring and summer, weeks after Gonzales resigned. Angel Gonzales, Tony Gonzales’ wife, is listed as the sole registered agent for both companies.

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The companies share the same Shavano Park address, which records show is a UPS store located 7 minutes away from Gonzales’ home. Gonzales’ campaign was also previously listed at the same address.

Gonzales’s campaign and Honor Courage Commitment PAC, which Tony Gonzales sponsors, spent a combined $46,400 on services from the businesses between June 2026 and September 2026, according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

Records show the services, first reported by the San Antonio-Express News, included data management, compliance, and storage.

Federal election law bars candidates from using campaign funds for personal expenses but allows payments to family members for legitimate campaign work that “reflect the fair market value of those services,” according to the FEC website.

KSAT Investigates emailed Tony Gonzales’ campaign on Wednesday afternoon for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

Tony Gonzales was running for a fourth term until he resigned earlier this year, after a scandal-ridden campaign.

>> VOTE 2026: After Tony Gonzales sex scandal, candidates battle for Texas’ largest congressional district

Last fall, KSAT Investigates reported the death of his Uvalde-based aide, Regina Santos-Aviles, who died by suicide after setting herself on fire in September 2025. Gonzales avoided answering KSAT Investigates’ questions about his relationship with Santos-Aviles for months.

Sexually explicit text messages were later made public between the two.

Tony Gonzales admitted to the affair just days after his March primary went to a runoff. The Republican representative dropped his bid for re-election shortly after.

After initially fighting calls for his departure, Tony Gonzales resigned from Congress in April 2026, leaving the seat vacant.

Angel Gonzales, who shares six children with Tony Gonzales, has not made any public statements regarding the scandal. Tony Gonzales has previously shared that Angel served in the Air Force and was a commissioned officer in the Naval Reserves.

Three candidates are now vying to represent Texas’ largest congressional district by geographic area, which stretches from San Antonio to El Paso.

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