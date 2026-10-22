Indictment: Wilson County justice of the peace had people arrested unlawfully

WILSON COUNTY, Texas – A Wilson County grand jury has indicted a justice of the peace on allegations that he had people in his courtroom unlawfully restrained and arrested, court records obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates show.

Precinct 1 Judge Jared Shaw, 55, faces six counts of official oppression.

Recommended Videos

At least two of the counts are tied to a public reprimand Shaw received in February from the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The indictment accuses Shaw of “acting under color of his office as a public servant” to have three separate people unlawfully arrested and restrained.

In one April 2025 incident, Shaw had Evelyn Fleming Tolle put in jail after reprimanding Tolle’s daughter for frequently being absent from school, public records show.

Shaw ordered Tolle to serve three days in jail without holding a show cause hearing or allowing her to access an attorney, according to records.

That same day, Shaw visited Tolle at jail and signed a note releasing her from custody that evening.

The judge told the commission that Tolle and her daughter had not taken the court proceedings seriously and that he had eventually held Tolle in contempt of court, records show.

Shaw declined to comment on his arrest Thursday and referred inquiries to his criminal defense attorney.

Shaw’s attorney did not respond to a phone call seeking comment.

Shaw is running unopposed for another term in the Nov. 3 election.

Read more from KSAT Investigates: