Texas State fraternity pledges arrested for hazing ‘tradition,’ San Marcos police say

San Marcos police arrested four Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledges in connection to a hazing incident, according to a city spokesman.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – UPDATE: This story was updated Thursday afternoon with a statement from Phi Delta Theta Fraternity.

This San Marcos police arrested four Phi Delta Theta fraternity pledges in connection with a hazing incident, according to a city spokesman.

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At around 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, San Marcos police received multiple calls about several men who were forcing another man into a blue pickup truck, according to Russell Wilde, Public Safety Communications Specialist for the City of San Marcos. The man yelled for the group to let him go.

Wilde said San Marcos police found the truck at an apartment complex, where they determined the incident involved members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity at Texas State University. The man who was forced into the car is an active member of the fraternity.

San Marcos police identified the suspects as Tyler Fogg, 18, William Oldner, 19, Wyatt Carr, 18, and Noah Lara, 20. Police said they were fraternity pledges.

“Those involved told officers the incident was a tradition,” Wilde said.

Court records show the group was charged with hazing, a misdemeanor, and were given a magistrate warning.

KSAT Investigates asked Jayme Blaschke, Texas State University’s Director of University Communications & Public Relations, if there will be any discipline tied to the incident.

“The university does not discuss matters of student discipline,” Blaschke responded in an email.

KSAT Investigates emailed Phi Delta Theta on Thursday afternoon. Katelyn Ferguson, the organization’s Senior Director of Strategic Communications, responded with the following statement:

“Phi Delta Theta is aware of an incident involving several students associated with the Texas Mu Chapter at Texas State University. Upon learning of the matter, Phi Delta Theta began gathering information and is working closely with the university and local law enforcement. The Fraternity will continue to cooperate fully throughout the investigation. Phi Delta Theta holds the safety of every member of the Fraternity as well as the individuals of the campuses and communities they are a part of, in the highest regard, and does not support or condone behavior that jeopardizes the safety of others." Phi Delta Theta Fraternity

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