KSAT to host phone bank to connect victims of crimes to resources

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT is joining communities across the county in observing National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
On Monday, KSAT will host a phone bank to connect victims of crimes to resources. KSAT is holding the phone bank in observance of Crime Victims' Rights Week, which runs from April 7 to April 13.
Individuals seeking resources can call the phone bank at 210-351-1363 from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019.
We will have experts taking calls to answer questions and direct callers to local organizations dedicated to helping victims of crime.
Need help? Check our resource guide for information on a variety of topics
