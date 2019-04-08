KSAT to host phone bank to connect victims of crimes to resources

SAN ANTONIO - KSAT is joining communities across the county in observing National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

On Monday, KSAT will host a phone bank to connect victims of crimes to resources. KSAT is holding the phone bank in observance of Crime Victims' Rights Week, which runs from April 7 to April 13.

Individuals seeking resources can call the phone bank at 210-351-1363 from noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019.

We will have experts taking calls to answer questions and direct callers to local organizations dedicated to helping victims of crime.

