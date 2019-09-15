SA Library kicks off Hispanic Heritage month with La Lotería card reading

SAN ANTONIO - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and Mexico’s Independence Day, the San Antonio Public Library kicked-off the celebrations of unique traditions in the community Sunday morning. The library’s Latino Collection and Resource Center hosted an afternoon of La Loteria and showcased various interpretations including author Xelena Gonzalez’s work.

Gonzalez will soon publish her project ‘La Lotería: Riddles & Remedios,’that was funded through a grant from the National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures.

La Loteria is a game of chance that uses a 54-card deck and the grid cards are similar to ones used in Bingo.

“Loteria, for me, the icons themselves have always held a little mystery. It’s a very powerful tradition, I think,” Gonzalez said.

Remedios is Spanish for remedies.

“These are remedies that are found within the icons of Loteria, at least as I imagine them,” Gonzalez said.

She hopes it will be a remedy to the lack of representation in some communities.

“Our people don't always see themselves reflected in many spaces but especially spaces of authority and literati,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez’s interpretation of the game serves as a card reading based solely on the Lotería icons.

The project is about 60 pages long and on some pages she says she included the traditional quote as the riddle. Other pages of ‘La Lotería: Riddles & Remedios’ include quotes or lyrics.

During Sunday’s event, artist John Picasio also showcased his re-imagining of Lotería.

For a list of events during Hispanic Heritage Month, click here visit the library’s website.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.