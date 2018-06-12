'La Prensa' ceases digital, print operations, daughter of former publisher announces

SAN ANTONIO - La Prensa de San Antonio is shutting down its operations, the daughter of the newspaper's former publisher, Tino Duran, announced on Facebook Monday.

"After serving the community for 29 years, La Prensa de San Antonio Newspaper has closed its print and digital doors," Nina Duran wrote. "I’ve enjoyed every step of this journey and knew this was a possibility when I returned as publisher in 2016. Ultimately I’m so happy I was able to provide jobs to people who I consider family for two more years. Looking back, I don't regret a single thing."

The news comes weeks before the 1-year anniversary of Tino Duran's death. Tino Duran died on June 25.

According to La Prensa's website, Tino and Amelia Duran reestablished the paper in 1989.

Nina Duran said she will focus on growing HeartFire Media with her business partner, Samantha Najera.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.