La Selfie: Loteria game gets hilarious millennial makeover

Yes, Millennial Loteria is really a thing. It's a twist on the traditional Hispanic game with bitcoin tokens instead of beans.

La Sirena is now La Selfie, El Catrin has become El Hipster and El Mundo is La Student Debt.

There are too many cards to list them all here, but other noteworthy additions are La Succulent, El Brunch and El Man Bun.

Millennial Loteria is available for purchase on Amazon, just in time for Christmas or your next family game night.

