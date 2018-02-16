La Vernia ISD announces lone finalist for superintendent

SAN ANTONIO - The La Vernia Independent School District has named its lone finalist to become its next superintendent, a press release on the school district's website said.

According to the release, Trent Lovette has been tabbed to follow Jose Moreno who resigned in November.

Lovette is currently the current chief of governance, policy and program evaluation for the Crowley Independent School District near Fort Worth. He has served the Crowley School District since 2003, where the district grew from around 6,500 students to a current enrollment of over 15,000 students.

Moreno's resignation came following a special meeting of the district's board of trustees and after a tumultuous year for the district, one marred by the arrest of more than a dozen students accused of hazing allegations at the high school.

Gary Patterson, formerly the longtime superintendent of East Central Independent School District, has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent.

“I would like to thank the Board of Trustees for this wonderful opportunity,” Lovette said. “My wife and I are looking very much forward to becoming a part of the La Vernia School district and community.”

