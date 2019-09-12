La Vernia ISD board meeting ends without decision on fate of superintendent

LA VERNIA, Texas - The future of La Vernia Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Trent Lovette, who is named in a string of allegations, is placed in the hands of school board trustees. But after three hours in closed session, the board decided to not make a decision on Wednesday.

This is the second time the board has met after Lovette was accused of inappropriately touching a high school cheerleader during a football game.

For many at the meeting, the waiting process has been on edge as people in attendance, most of them supporters, were anxious to learn the truth and Lovette's fate.

This is not the first time Lovette has been in hot water. Information given to the Defenders shows he was placed on leave following allegation of saying inappropriate things around staff members, as well as inappropriate videos being found on his YouTube account after a staff member tried troubleshooting his computer. At the end of last month, a cheerleader accused Lovette of touching her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable during a football game in Sinton.

Many people who spoke during public comment Wednesday and in the last meeting, spoke in favor of Lovette, saying the latest accusation is just another attack to get him out of his position.

"I am not saying that the girl is lying, but I do feel like she is just a pawn in a bigger game, unfortunately. So I do stand by her if she felt like that. I am glad she stood up, but at this point, innocent until proven guilty, and our community doesn't always follow that unfortunately," said Moriah Rackler, a parent.

"I think as a community, we have to really take a step back take a big breath, not battle against each other and really hope the truth prevails," said Helena Rodriguez, a parent.

Many people also mentioned the last scandal under previous Superintendent Dr. Jose Moreno, which involved an athletic hazing incident between students that was exposed in 2017. Parents and students both stated how they are still healing as a community from that incident and feel that firing Lovette would only worsen the town's reputation.

La Vernia ISD issued the following statement detailing why it didn't make a decision Wednesday. (see below or click link to view):

LVISD Board Statement

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.