Labrador adopts nine ducklings at English castle after mom disappeared

ESSEX, United Kingdom - A 10-year-old labrador at Mountfitchet Castle in Essex has become a father figure to nine orphaned ducklings, following the disappearance of their mother.

"The ducklings' mum had disappeared and a member of staff found them waddling around the castle grounds alone,” according to a Facebook post from the castle.

Fred may seem an unlikely candidate for babysitting a bunch of ducklings, but according to the castle’s Facebook page, he took to them immediately.

See video of Fred and his charges below:

