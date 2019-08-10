Lady Gaga fully funds 125 classroom projects in El Paso

Lady Gaga arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles.

EL PASO, Texas - Lady Gaga is using her platform to support communities affected by a recent string of mass shootings that occurred over the last two weeks.

The songstress took to Facebook on Friday, writing that she was channeling her "confusion, frustration and fury into hope," by partnering with the website DonorsChoose.org to fully fund projects in 125 classrooms in El Paso, 23 classrooms in Gilroy, California and 14 classrooms in Dayton, Ohio.

Each of the cities suffered mass shootings, the first occurring in late July at a garlic festival in Gilroy. At least three people died in the California shooting and 12 people were injured, CNN reported. The gunman was shot by officers before killing himself.

Days later, on Aug. 3, a gunman walked into a Walmart in El Paso and opened fire on several people, killing 22 people and injuring more. The gunman told police that he targeted Mexicans. He faces a capital murder charge in connection with the massacre.

Not even 24 hours later, a shooting unfolded in an entertainment district in Dayton. The shooting resulted in the deaths of nine people, not including the shooter, who was killed by authorities less than 30 seconds after he began opening fire, CNN reported.

In her Facebook post, Gaga wrote, "My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve. Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities."

She added that her nonprofit, the Born This Way Foundation, had partnered with the DonorsChoose website to give teachers "access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life."

The singer said the donations were "in loving memory of the victims of the tragic shootings in Dayton, OH, El Paso, TX, and Gilroy, CA."

At the end of her post, she urged those having mental health issues following the horrific shootings to seek help.

"Surviving and recovering from these tragedies also means prioritizing your mental health and checking in on your loved ones," Gaga wrote. "If you’re struggling, please be brave and tell a trusted someone. Don’t be scared to ask for help, I beg you.

"If you see a loved one struggling, please be brave and reach out, remind them it’s ok to not be ok, and listen to them. We cannot turn away from ourselves. We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away."

