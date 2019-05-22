Land Rover, Mini Cooper among cars up for auction by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - Several luxury vehicles are up for auction Wednesday afternoon from the San Antonio Police Department.

The SAPD Legal Asset Seizure Unit is auctioning off vehicles at 5:30 p.m. at Growden Pound, located at 3625 Growden Pound Rd.

All vehicles must be paid for with cash, check or credit card, with the exception of American Express.

Winning bids must be paid for by 7 p.m. and vehicles can be picked up Thursday or Friday between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

See the list of vehicles up for auction below:

1999 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV

1999 Honda Civic 4DR

2001 Ford Escape SUV

2003 GMC Envoy SUV

2002 Chevrolet Camaro 2DR

2003 Cadillac CTS 4DR

2007 Dodge Nitro SUV

1995 GMC Van

1997 Cadillac Eldorado 2DR

2007 Suzuki 4DR

2006 Ford Expedition SUV

2006 Chevrolet Impala 4DR

2010 Mini Cooper HBK

2004 Ford F150 Truck

2006 Land Rover LR3 SUV

