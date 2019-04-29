Laptop power cable causes fire at West Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO - A laptop power cable caused a fire at a West Side apartment complex, San Antonio firefighters said Monday.

The fire was reported just before midnight Sunday at the Deer Creek Apartments in the 3300 block of Timberview Drive, not far from Culebra Road.

Firefighters said the fire started in the living room of the apartment and that they quickly put out the fire. A neighbor kicked the door in but nobody was inside the apartment at the time of the fire, fire officials said.

Firefighters said all the residents of the building made it out safely and that everyone can return to their apartment except for the unit where the fire started.

The damage estimate is roughly $15,000.

