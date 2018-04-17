Laredo border officers seize close to $1.5 million in crystal meth

LAREDO - A major border bust has taken more than $1 million in suspected drugs off the streets.

Border officers found two loads of suspected crystal methamphetamine in separate incidents at a Laredo bridge crossing Monday.

The Customs and Border Protection said officers found the contraband in utility trailers pulled by trucks at the Lincoln-Juarez bridge.

In one incident, they found 33 pounds of meth hidden in four packages, and 38 pounds in the other incident.

They said the seized substance has a street value of nearly $1.5 million.

