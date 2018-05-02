Last day for Texas Lottery winner to claim $2 million prize

SAN ANTONIO - The clock is ticking for the Texas Lottery winner who purchased the winning Mega Millions ticket in McAllen, Texas, back in 2017.

According to a Texas Lottery press release, the winning ticket matched five of the six numbers drawn for the Nov. 3, 2017, drawing. The winning numbers were 10-22-42-61-69, Mega Ball 3, and the Megaplier number was 2.

The ticket was purchased from Tejano Mart No. 410 located at 620 E. Ridge Road in McAllen, but the $2 million prize has yet to be claimed, the press release said.

The person who purchased the ticket that matches the five numbers has until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to claim the $2 million prize.

"We encourage our Mega Millions players to take another look at their ticket, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us," Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery, said in the press release.

A ticket holder has 180 days following the drawing date to claim a prize, but the deadline can be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.

The unclaimed prizes revert back to the state "for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature."

