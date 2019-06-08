San Antonio firefighters respond to West Side house fire

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on the city's West Side.

Crews responded to the 1200 block of Saltillo Street just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities were worried the fire would spread to the Cinderella Bakery next to the home but firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly.

Officials say the house was boarded up and suffered about $25,000 in damages.

Arson is investigating.

