Law enforcement hiring expo to come to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Law Enforcement Hiring Expo for San Antonio will take place May 23.

This job fair brings law enforcement agencies face-to-face with job seekers wanting to pursue a career in the industry.

Anyone wishing to attend the event is welcome and advised to bring several resumes, and dress in business attire.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott at 11605 Hwy. 151.

Law enforcement hopefuls will have an opportunity to meet with several agencies during the expo. There is no cost to attend.

To view a list of employers or preregister for the event, click here.

