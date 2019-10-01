Law enforcement officers can see a movie every day for free at Santikos in October

SAN ANTONIO - Santikos Entertainment is offering law enforcement officers a free movie every day this month at any of its theaters.

A spokesperson for Santikos said the promotion was a make-good for missing an opportunity in September.

"Here at Santikos Entertainment we realized we missed National Thank a Police Officer Day on September 21st. We feel really bad about that… and decided to offer our Law Enforcement officers a WHOLE month of 'Thank-You’s,'" the company announced in a press release.

The promotion is good for one free ticket per day for any showing.

To receive free admission, law enforcement officers should present their badge at the guest service's desk.

