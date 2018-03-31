Lawmaker proposes bill that would ban bosses from contacting employees after work

NEW YORK - A New York city councilman proposed a bill that would make it illegal for employers to require their employees to respond to emails, texts or other electronic communications after they've already clocked out.

Councilman Rafael Espinal Jr.’s bill, dubbed the “Right to Disconnect,” would prohibit private employers with at least 10 employees from punishing employees for not responding to electronic communications after normal work hours, according to the New York Post.

“While technology has increased access to people and ideas, it’s also made it possible for employees to be on-call 24/7. We need to establish clear boundaries for employees so they can maintain a healthy work-life balance and live without fear of retaliation for not answering work communications after work hours," Espinal told the New York Post.

The bill was introduced to the city council on March 22 and was co-sponsored by fellow council member, Alicka Ampry-Samuel.

