Leaders of binational group weigh in on president's national emergency declaration

ALAMO HEIGHTS, Texas - A slew of legal challenges on top of congressional resolution to override the declaration of a national emergency -- that the president could still veto -- are now on the horizon.

When asked if there is a national emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border, the national treasurer of the Mexican Entrepreneur Association, Patricia Pliego Stout, said, “No, it’s not and we all know that.”

Stout said she believes that “not because I’m an immigrant, not because I’m Mexican.”

Stout, a successful business owner for 36 years in San Antonio, said she disagrees with President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration based on her knowledge of the border and her research into the number of undocumented immigrants and families seeking asylum.

Stout said the declaration sends the wrong message “that we’re not wanted.”

“It’s not the first time we’ve had challenges. It won’t be the last,” said Luis Hernandez, president of AEM-San Antonio.

Hernandez said AEM’s mission is to foster what it calls “a bridge to success” for entrepreneurs between the U.S. and Mexico.

“No one said it was going to be easy, and perhaps, this is going to put bumps along the way,” Hernandez said.

He and Stout agree that the two nations “are joined by history, by heritage and also by economic ties.”

Stout said she believes the real emergency is the welfare of the children and families seeking refuge in the U.S. from the violence and poverty in Central America.

Although the border security funding package includes more than $400 million for humanitarian aid, Stout said the situation kept her awake.

“I couldn’t sleep last night,” Stout said. “I pray for President Trump to change his mind. I’m still praying.”

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.