Learn how to be a better leader, whether you're a mother or CEO

SAN ANTONIO - Everyone is a leader--- whether it's a mom raising a family or a CEO at a corporation.

That's the message from the organizers of "Live 2 Lead", a conference that takes place Friday, Oct. 11 at the Alamo Colleges District Building.

Local hosts of the event and speakers will be Genesis Eakes, President of Genesis Eakes International and Don Gleason, President of Achieve New Heights.

Both groups are firms that help organizations run smoother and achieve a higher level of success.

KSAT 12 spoke to them about a couple of topics in the work place and how to handle certain situations:

How do you deal with a work place bully?

"Typically it's an insecurity or it's something that they're scared of that's driving their behavior. That's not pleasant to be around so when you understand that then you can actually make sure that you're going after the right issue… So if you have an ability to help pull them up in the in where they are in their capacity you're going to help reduce that fear and anxiety and then you're going to be able to collaborate a lot better. Sometimes it does take talking through a supervisor, sometimes there's lots of different angles with that. Sometimes it's just you're missing each other communication-wise because we all communicate just a little bit differently. And when you can understand differences in personalities and how we're made up and how we're wired, you realize, 'Oh my goodness, they're actually not being mean,' they're just very -- they just have a direct communication style. And it was just hitting me weird and so understanding those nuances all make a huge difference and just being able to understand and value people as people and just understand where they're at is huge." --Genesis Eakes, President of Genesis Eakes

How can you be a good manager and not a micromanager?

"I've seen a lot of others where that boss the micromanager tells me exactly how to do everything and I have no authority no imagination to do anything. And that's where people get really frustrated. People think people we have we know one thing God has gifted us with is that imagination creativity that a lot of other animals don't have. And we want to use that, and we'll get stifled on that. People get frustrated and they leave. So I think that's one thing that leaders can really work to do is give them the task. Let them figure out how. Just tell them what I want done you know what and when. And let them go and make sure there's no roadblocks in the way." -Don Gleason, President of Achieve New Heights

Why is team work so important in any organization?

"We're really designed to be able to offset each other's weaknesses and to capitalize on each other's strengths and to help pull that out of each other and to not compete with each other but to really aim at each other and the strength of who we are at one another to make the hole better. And the thing is that yeah, I mean I've got a lot of talents just like you do and everyone dies and there's a lot that we can do by ourselves but if we're really going to achieve anything of significance you've got to do it with other people because we are so much better together as a whole and our ability and our capacity increases exponentially."--- Genesis Eakes, President of Genesis Eakes

The event will take place at the new Alamo Colleges District Building on 2222 N Alamo St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be simulcasting the following:

John C. Maxwell, #1 New York Times best-selling author, Coach and Speaker

Marcus Buckingham, Global Researcher and Though Leader

Angela Ahrendts, former Senior Vice President of Retail for Apple, Inc

Rachel Hollis, #1 New York Times best-selling author and entrepreneur

Chris Hogan, Leading voice on building wealth and retirement

Admission is $99 and $79 for active chamber members, you can register online by clicking here.

