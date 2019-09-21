Learn how to make Mexico's national dish, mole

SAN ANTONIO - The library's Latino Collection and Resource Center is serving free mole Saturday afternoon as part of its Hispanic Heritage events. The event will kick off with a lesson on the main ingredients of Mexico's national dish: chiles, or chilis.

"We can't make mole without chiles," Blanca Rivera, a local culinary expert, said. Rivera is a volunteer at the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center and has teamed up with the San Antonio Public Library for Saturday afternoon's event.

Mole comes from the Nahuatl word molli, which means sauce. Nahuatl is the language of the Aztecs. Rivera explained that there are seven main classic types of mole and that each sauce calls for a different chile combination.

"For the mole, most of the time we use guajillos and honcho chile, but in Oaxaca we have a different kind of chile," Rivera said.

Saturday's event will be held on the first floor of the Central Library from 2 to 4 p.m.

Rivera will also lead two other Mexican culinary events focused on tamales. To learn about more Hispanic Heritage events happening at the San Antonio Public Library, click here.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.