LeBron James files to trademark popular ‘Taco Tuesday' saying

Lakers superstar LeBron James apparently wants to take a bigger bite out the popular phrase "Taco Tuesday."

James brought the phrase immense popularity over the summer by shouting it weekly on his social media pages to indicate its taco night at the James' household.

One of James' most recent videos had 3.5 million views.

According to USA Today, one of James' companies, LBJ Trademarks LLC, filed to copyright the phrase on Aug. 15 with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

James reportedly wants to use the phrase for a variety of platforms.

Those platforms include "downloadable audio and visual works, podcasts, social media, online marketing and entertainment services," USA Today reported.

The New York Times obtained a comment from one of James' spokespersons who said, "The filing was to protect the company from potential lawsuits should we decide to pursue any ideas, nothing of which is in development. It has nothing to do with stopping others from using the term."

James is not the first to attempt to trademark the phrase.

In fact, a restaurant chain with corporate offices in Wyoming, Tacos John's, had a trademark for "Taco Tuesday" dating back to 1989.

The chain had the term trademarked for restaurant services.

JUST IN: LeBron James leaves no potential business opportunity on the table. Over time, he has sought to own "Taco Tuesday." He has now filed to trademark the phrase for social media posts and a show of that name. First discovered by @JoshGerben pic.twitter.com/IXNduvilzR — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 31, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.