Leftover coals from cookout blamed for house fire

SAN ANTONIO - A fire blamed on some leftover coals from a cookout caused moderate damage to a home Monday afternoon on the city's West Side.

The fire was reported by the homeowner around 2:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Michael Brian.

The homeowner told fire officials that the contents of a trash can caught fire after he poured some coals from a cookout two days ago into it.

The trash fire then caught a wall on fire in the back of the home and the back porch, fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished pretty quickly by firefighters, but not before it caused $20,000 damage to the home, fire officials said.

The homeowner was treated for minor smoke inhalation at the scene.

