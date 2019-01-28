LEGOLAND Discovery Center at Shops at Rivercenter gets grand opening date

SAN ANTONIO - Beginning April 12, San Antonians and tourists alike will have a new attraction to enjoy.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center's Ultimate Indoor LEGO Playground at the Shops at Rivercenter will have its grand opening the weekend of April 12. The SEA LIFE Aquarium will open sometime in May, according to a press release.

“LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium will provide high-quality, educational and interactive fun for kids and families," said Jeremy Aguillen, general manager of LEGOLAND Discovery Center San Antonio and SEA LIFE Aquarium. "The attractions will add to the diversity of hands-on experiences available to San Antonio residents and visitors.”

The playground features 10 themed LEGO play zones, a 4D cinema, two LEGO-themed rides, a build and test area and the world’s biggest box of LEGO bricks.

A mini replica of San Antonio made entirely of over 1.5 million LEGO bricks will also be on display.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.