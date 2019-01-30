LEGOLAND Discovery Center, SEA LIFE Aquarium looking to fill 100+ positions

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's newest attraction opening in April is looking to hire people to fill more than 100 positions.

LEGOLAND Discovery Center and SEA LIFE Aquarium are holding a hiring fair Feb. 8-10 at La Quinta at the Riverwalk. The LEGOLAND Discovery Center is slated to open April 12, and the SEA LIFE Aquarium is scheduled to open sometime in May.

The two family-friendly attractions will be housed in the Shops at Rivercenter downtown.

Entry level jobs start at $10 an hour and part-time and full-time positions are available.

Those interested in applying should visit the career fair website, RSVP to the Facebook event or apply on MerlinCareers.com.

The attractions are seeking to hire food and beverage workers, aquarists, retail workers. and operations and facilities workers. The career fair will run from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. It will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 10.

