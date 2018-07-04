WATCH LIVE: Leon Valley celebrates July 4th with fireworks, events all day

SAN ANTONIO - It's the Fourth of July and Leon Valley is celebrating. Wednesday is the day to celebrate the red, white and blue.

Leon Valley is holding festivities all day at Raymond Rinkus Park, including fireworks, a parade and even a 5K run.

The day kicks off at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K run, and a parade will start at 9:30 a.m. KSAT 12's Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage are serving as grand marshals.

People are pulling out all the stops for #IndependenceDay this year in Leon Valley! We even met Lady Liberty! pic.twitter.com/7JYJsqiOwF — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) July 4, 2018

It is the 24th year the city is hosting the event, which is once again expected to see thousands. Last year, more than 26,000 people attended the event and even more are expected this year, organizers say.

New for 2018 will be the first-ever soap box derby, which starts at 11 a.m. Activities will then continue with live music beginning at 6 p.m. and fireworks concluding at dusk.

The city of Leon Valley has a clear bag policy for the event. Read more below on what can and cannot be brought to the event:

The following bags will be permitted:

Small, one-compartment, clutch-sized purse no larger than 5.5 inches by 8.5 inches.

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC purses and bags no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches in size.

Medically necessary bags and diaper bags after a proper inspection at the entry gate.

The following will not be permitted:

Coolers

Briefcases

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch bags

Seat cushions

Luggage of any kind

Computer bags

Camera bags

