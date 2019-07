LEON VALLEY, Texas - Leon Valley threw it's annual Fourth of July bash Thursday at Raymond Rimkus Park.

SA Live hosts Fiona Gorostiza and Mike Osterhage served as grand marshals for a patriotic parade.

There will plenty of music, food and fun all day at Raymond Rimkus Park.

The celebration will culminate with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.



