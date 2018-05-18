Life after cancer: BCSO deputy back on duty after battle with rare form of lymphoma

SAN ANTONIO - For nearly a year, Brandon Rivas’ time was spent visiting the hospital for chemotherapy sessions to battle a rare form of cancer.

However, three weeks ago, Rivas got to celebrate remission by walking into the Bexar County Jail, where he works as a deputy for the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

"It feels great, it’s a wonderful feeling. I had a lot of time off and it was nice to be with the family but it’s great to be back at work, making a difference," Rivas said.

On May 5, 2017, the day of his 42nd birthday, Rivas received devastating news that he was diagnosed with the extremely rare anaplastic T-cell ALK non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

After undergoing several rounds of chemo for months, Rivas received a life-saving stem cell transplant Nov. 5, allowing him to go into remission.

Through his passion for playing the bass and his love for his wife and three kids, Rivas fought cancer the only way he knows: head-on.

“For me, I’ve always moved forward and I’ve always been a hard-charger, but when I see my kids, it puts that extra step in that fight, and that helped me through a lot,” Rivas said.

To begin the month of April, Rivas said he was in complete remission of the anaplastic large-cell lymphoma.

One month later, Rivas was back on light duty at the jail, ditching civilian clothes in return for the BCSO uniform he worked so hard to put back on.

"There have been a lot of people who have been in my position that have not made it, unfortunately,” Rivas said. “It’s a tough disease and very aggressive, but I’m one of the few ones that’s lucky."

Rivas said while the past several months were aimed at defeating cancer, he has new goals in mind moving forward.

"(I want) to try and advance as much as possible with the Sheriff’s Office (and) my goals are pretty much job-orientated," Rivas said. "I’ve been writing a lot of music lately, so maybe an album in the future."

When asked whom he sees in the mirror today, Rivas said, "I see a winner, I see a fighter and I see someone who wants to keep progressing, keep learning and keep fighting. Fight the good fight, always."

