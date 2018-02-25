Lightning blamed for fire at oil storage facility in Gonzales County

GONZALES COUNTY, Texas - Lightning was blamed for igniting a fire at an oil storage facility Sunday morning in Gonzales County.

According to the Gonzales County Sheriff's Office, the fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of FM 1116 and County Road 206.

No injuries were reported, but residents living within a one-mile radius of the fire were evacuated as a precaution, officials said.

FM 1116 and CR 206 were closed, but FM 1116 was reopened, officials said.

Several fire departments in the area responded to the blaze.

The air quality is being monitored and the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Railroad Commission responded to the scene.

